Just months ahead of the Meghalaya assembly election, three MLAs tendered their resignation on November 28 in front of the Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Notably, two National People's Party (NPP) MLAs - Benedic R Marak of Raksamgre Constituency, Ferlin A Sangma of Selsella Constituency and one All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA- Himalaya M Shangpliang of Mawsynram Constituency tendered their resignation.

The three will contest the upcoming 2023 election from the BJP ticket.

It may be mentioned that Himalaya M Shangpliang has recently quit the Congress to jump ship to the AITC with Dr Mukul Sangma.

On the other hand, earlier this month, in the 17 North Shillong Constituency, more than 370 leaders and supporters of the BJP joined the party on November 6, which now poses a major strength for the NPP for the upcoming General Assembly Election 2023.

The leaders which include the President of the BJP North Shillong, Alwyn Lyngdoh were welcomed by NPP candidate of the 17 North Shillong Ransom Sutnga, NPP President of Shillong City Lamphang Kharmujai and other party officials at Dorbar Hall, Lawmali on Saturday, November 5, afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Alwyn Lyngdoh said that the purpose of his resignation is because there is no understanding within the BJP in North Shillong Constituency.

Lyngdoh said that he along with the 370 others does not favour any of the two BJP aspirants - MH Kharkrang and M Kharsyntiew. Left with no option for him and the members they decided to resign from the BJP and join the NPP.