Former Chief Executive Member of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Meghalaya, Awhai Andrew Shullai, has resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party. The move was announced on August 19.

Shullai, who currently serves as the Member of the District Council (MDC) for Jowai Central Constituency, submitted his resignation letter to Meghalaya AITC President Charles Pyngrope. While expressing gratitude for his time with the party, Shullai did not provide a specific reason for his departure.

In the letter, Shullai said, “I hereby tender my resignation from the membership of the AITC with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me the opportunity to be part of the party, especially the support I received in the last Assembly Elections.”

The resignation comes in the wake of Shullai's unsuccessful bid for the 2-Jowai Assembly seat in the 2023 elections.