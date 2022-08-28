Mid-day meal workers from Jaintia Hills have threatened to stage a protest in Shillong on August 29 to demand immediate clearance of their long pending dues.

The Cook and Workers working under the PM Poshan (MDM) programme, affiliated to All Jaiñtia Mid Day Meal Worker Union, Jowai (AJMDMWU) will be holding an agitation on Monday (August 29) in Shillong due to the failure of the State government to respond to their long pending demands.

The All Jaiñtia Mid Day Meal Worker Union (AJMDMWU), CEC, Jerry Suting informed that this will be the last agitation that the union will organize, and the union urged all the Mid Day Meal cooks and the workers across the state to participate in the protest that will be held in Shillong on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the central government pays 90 percent while the State has to pay 10 percent towards the wages of the Mid Day Meal Cooks and workers, which comes to paying Rs. 1000 to the cooks and workers.

AJMDMWU has demanded the government through the Chief Minister increase the wages of the MDM cooks and workers.