Rupda Lato, a 22-year-old model from Jowai, is all set to represent India at the prestigious Miss Aura International beauty pageant to be held in Antalya, Turkey in 2023. Lato, who is also a fitness trainer, writer, actress, and fashion enthusiast, has been selected after several rounds of interviews.

The daughter of Riquoma Rq Laloo and Yoobina Lato of Panaliar Jowai, Rupda Lato holds the title of the first-ever winner of Miss India the State of Meghalaya. Her selection for the Miss Aura International 2023 has brought immense pride to her hometown of Jowai and the entire state of Meghalaya.

Former Rubaru Miss India Elite, Nakita Tania Fernandes, felicitated Rupda Lato along with the Rubaru Mr. India winners, Chena Ram Choudhary, Nehal Patil, and Shubham Kotharkar, for her achievement.

The Miss Aura International beauty pageant will be held from September 17 to October 1, and Rupda Lato is expected to bring her best foot forward to make India proud on the international stage.