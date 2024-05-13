The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), on May 13 urged the district administration of West Jaintia Hills district to guarantee the integrity of the examination centres for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which will be held from May 15 to 18.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of the district, JSU said, “We are writing to express our concern regarding the upcoming CUET examinations to be held from May 15 to 18 and therefore we humbly request your assistance in ensuring the integrity of the examination centre within our district.”

The union said that it is imperative that strict measures are in place to prevent any discrepancies, and ensure that what had happened with NEET exams held recently should not be repeated. The union emphasized on the significance of the CUET examinations in shaping the academic future of students.

“In light of recent events and reports, we urge you to thoroughly check and verify each examination centre to guarantee that all necessary measures are in place to prevent any form of malpractice or misconduct. This includes ensuring the adequacy of facilities, the security of examination materials and the integrity of invigilation procedures,” the letter stated.

It further added that conducting a safe examination would reinforce the commitment to ensure academic integrity and excellence remains intact. It said, “By proactively addressing these concerns, we can instil confidence in our students, parents, and educators that examinations are conducted fairly and transparently. Additionally, it reinforces our commitment to uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and excellence.”