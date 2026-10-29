Two judokas from Meghalaya won silver and bronze medals at the 70th National School Games 2026–27 Under-14 Boys and Girls Judo Championship, held in New Delhi from October 23 to 28.

Marbashisha Kharkylliang secured the silver medal, while Larika Kharkylliang won bronze at the championship held at the Thyagraj Sports Complex.

The Meghalaya Judo Association (MJA) congratulated both athletes on their performances, crediting their success to their hard work, discipline and dedication to the sport.

The association also acknowledged the contribution of coach Jonathan Lalrinsanga in guiding the contingent during the national-level competition.

It thanked the coaches, officials, parents and others who supported the young athletes during their preparation and participation in the championship.

The MJA said it remained committed to promoting judo at the grassroots level and developing young talent to compete at national and international tournaments.