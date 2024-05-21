The body of a 54-year-old man reported missing was discovered on May 21, floating in the Umiam River at Umroi Nongrah, Ri Bhoi District. The deceased, identified as Ron Cooper Massar, resided in Umroi Jaiawpdeng within the same district.

Massar, who worked as a Junior Engineer in the Water Conservation Department of the Meghalaya Government, had gone missing from his home on May 20 around 4:00 am during his regular morning jog, according to police reports.

Although the official cause of death has not yet been determined, preliminary investigations suggest that drowning might be the cause. Authorities are, however, keeping all possibilities open and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Massar's death.

To determine the exact cause of death, the police have moved the body to the Nongpoh Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.