Justice (retired) Brojendra Prasad Katakey, who heads the solidarity member committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to address coal-related concerns has emphasised the need for standard operating procedure (SOP) for the export of coal as well as transportation within the state.

Katakey stressed that the SOP is needed to prevent the illegal transport of locally mined coal which is being transported as coal from outside the state.

The decision regarding coal-related matters was taken during a meeting held on August 23.

Earlier last month, the Meghalaya State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners, Miners, Exporters, Transporters and Dealers Forum (MSCCCOETDF) had announced that it will conduct public meetings in an attempt to pressurise the state government to grant prospecting licences and mining leases for coal mining by scrapping the standard operating procedure (SOP) immediately.

As per the forum, the SOP which was published in 2021 grants prospecting licenses and/or mining leases for coal for a minimum area of 100 hectares.

Speaking to reporters, member of the forum, Regeenal Shylla had said that the decision comes after the Meghalaya government failed to address the issue even though it was submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma as a memorandum on July 2.