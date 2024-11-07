A staggering 22,000 illegal coal mines dot the landscape of East Jaintia Hills district alone, revealed a recent report by court-appointed monitor Justice BP Katakey. The former judge estimates around 30,000 such mines operate across Meghalaya, all slated for closure under Supreme Court orders.

The report highlights East Jaintia Hills as the epicentre of coal extraction in the state, where dangerous "rat-hole" mining continues despite bans. Recent investigations also uncovered fresh illegal mining activities in South West Khasi Hills district.

While scientific mining methods have Supreme Court approval, traditional practices remain prohibited due to severe environmental and safety risks. Acid mine drainage from these operations threatens local water sources and degrades agricultural land.

The state government has partnered with Central Mine Planning and Design Institute to implement controlled blasting for mine closure. However, the report warns of significant challenges in monitoring remote locations where mines could quickly resume operations.

A contentious gap exists between government coal stock claims and reality. While state authorities reported 32 lakh metric tonnes of available coal, drone surveys found only 15 lakh metric tonnes. The disparity has triggered an investigation into possible illegal transport or misreporting to the Supreme Court.

Of the verified coal stock, authorities have auctioned 3.55 lakh metric tonnes out of 5.20 lakh metric tonnes of inventoried coal. Additional seized coal awaits auction across various districts, with West Khasi Hills holding the largest quantity at 1.87 lakh metric tonnes.

The Meghalaya High Court has demanded a progress report on closure actions, with the next hearing scheduled for December 2.