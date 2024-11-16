Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in Meghalaya as the chief guest. The festival, currently underway in Ri Bhoi district in full swing, celebrating the region's vibrant cultural and natural heritage.

Scindia was extended a warm welcome by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma who expressed his gratitude for the minister’s presence at the event.

Scindia along with CM Sangma took a walk through the festival venue which boasts several events at the venue. Scindia praised the energy of the people and their love for music, which was evident throughout the event.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival was the "Japan Arena," which showcased the cultural ties between Meghalaya and Japan.

The arena featured traditional Japanese food, arts, and performances, emphasising the mutual admiration both regions share for cherry blossoms. Scindia and CM Sangma strolled through the Japan Arena, savouring authentic Japanese cuisine, and taking in the atmosphere that celebrated both cultures’ love for nature and tradition.