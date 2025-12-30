Meghalaya karate body marks 44 years, honours black belt achievers

The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) marked its 44th anniversary with a ceremony recognising black belt karatekas, medal winners, coaches and officials for their contribution to the sport in the state.

The programme was held at the Khasi National Dorbar Hall, drawing karatekas, coaches, office-bearers and members of the association.

A key focus of the event was the awarding of black belt certificates to 22 karatekas who successfully cleared their 1st Dan and 2nd Dan grading examinations, a milestone reflecting years of training and discipline. National and regional medallists were also felicitated for their performances at various championships, alongside coaches and officials acknowledged for their role in strengthening karate in Meghalaya.

AMKA president Hunlang Lytan, in his welcome address, underlined the association’s four-decade-long journey and its role in promoting discipline, dedication and unity through karate.

General Secretary Ksan Kupar Warjri presented a brief account of AMKA’s history and growth, recalling the vision of the association’s founder, the late Sensei Stephan Leong, who introduced karate to Meghalaya. He said the association’s progress was rooted in Leong’s emphasis on strict discipline and mutual respect, and urged younger karatekas to uphold those values. Warjri also noted that several international-level karatekas emerged under the founder’s guidance, bringing recognition to both the state and the country.

The celebration also featured cultural performances by karatekas, adding a lighter note to the formal proceedings.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by senior karateka Lamerphylla Damesha Kharsati, who acknowledged the support of office-bearers, coaches and participants in making the anniversary event successful.

1st Dan karatekas: Dr Raktim Suraj D, Abhradeep Aguan, Samebanmerbha S Blah, Badapkupar Nongkynrih, Sandamika V Langstieh, Jake Damian Syiemiong, Emmanuel Bapynkmeniame Diengdoh, Badondor Ryntathiang, Aibiangpormika L Mawphlang, Aibiangmisaka L Mawphlang, Daniel Dabiangbha Warjri, Carenia Rapthap.

2nd Dan karatekas: Sweety Ranee, Damebanmerbha S Blah, Bhawanchwadamae L Mawphlang, Gregorwilson Makdoh, Impera Makdoh, Gideon Tympuin, Ferdinand Samkupar Rani, Lamerphylla Kharsati, Laiarisa Nongrum, Aventinus G Mylliemngap.