Meghalaya karate stars receive grand welcome after South Asian Championship medals

Meghalaya's medal-winning karatekas Daniel Dabiangbha Warjri and Gideon Tympuin received a warm reception at Umroi Airport on July 21 after returning from the 10th Cadet, Junior, U-21 and Senior South Asian Karate Championship 2026 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Daniel clinched the gold medal in the Boys' Junior Individual Kumite (-68kg) category, while Gideon secured bronze in the Men's U-21 Individual Kata event during the championship, held from July 15 to 19. Following their success, both athletes have now set their sights on winning medals at the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host next year.

The duo was felicitated by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA), family members, friends and supporters at the airport. East Shillong MLA and Adviser to the Meghalaya Government M Ampareen Lyngdoh and former MDC Fantin Lakadong were present to congratulate the athletes. Meghalaya State Olympic Association Working President John F Kharshiing also arrived on the same flight from Kolkata and joined in welcoming the medal winners.

The latest achievement marks the third successive edition of the South Asian Karate Championship in which Meghalaya has secured a medal. Kynjailin Lyngdoh Mawnai won bronze in 2025, while Wandahunshisha Mawblei claimed gold in 2019.

AMKA General Secretary Ksan Kupar Warjri said the performances of Daniel and Gideon would inspire other karatekas from the state ahead of the National Games.

He added that the South Asian Championship remains one of the toughest regional competitions, with countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal consistently producing strong performances alongside India.

Both athletes earned their places in the Indian team through impressive performances at national-level tournaments earlier this year. Gideon won gold for Meghalaya at the 5th KIO Senior and U-21 National Karate Championship in New Delhi in February-March, while Daniel claimed silver in the Junior Individual Kumite (-68kg) category at the 5th KIO Sub-Junior, Cadet and Junior National Karate Championship in Dehradun in June.

Expressing gratitude for the reception they received, Daniel said the recognition would motivate him to achieve even greater success. He noted that the level of competition at the South Asian Championship was higher than at the national level and required different techniques and greater effort. His next target, he said, is to win gold at the National Games in Shillong before aiming for success at the World Championship.

Gideon, who competed in the individual kata discipline, said facing top karatekas from across South Asia was a valuable experience. He expressed his ambition to continue representing India and bring further honours to both the country and Meghalaya.

The latest medals further strengthen AMKA's record of producing international medallists. The association has previously celebrated successes at the South Asian Games through karatekas Banshanlang Kharumnuid, Damang Syngkon and Linza Fenny Syiem, all of whom trained under the late Sensei Stephan Leong.