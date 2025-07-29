Meghalaya Karate Tournament 2025: St Anthony’s retains Boys’ Title, Auxilium Girls crowned champions

St Anthony's Higher Secondary School retained their title of Boys' Team Champions at the 31st Inter-School Karate Tournament 2025.

This year, the Girls' Team Champions title went to Auxilium Girls' Higher Secondary School. St Anthony's Lower Primary School were the boys' runners-up and Providence School the girls' runners-up.

The three-day tournament was organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association from July 24 to 26 with the support of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at the Multipurpose Indoor Hall, SAI, NEHU, Shillong.

A record-breaking 748 karatekas signed up for the annual tournament from 104 schools in Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills. Although it was a challenge for the organisers to accommodate so many karatekas, AMKA eagerly made sure that every youngster from 6 years old and up had an opportunity.

Cabinet minister and state government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Two guests of honour - Meghalaya State Olympic Association General Secretary Finely L Pariat and Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd Chief Accounts Officer Aiborlang Shabong - also graced the event with their presence.

The dignitaries presented the team championship awards as well as the individual honours for the Best Karatekas in junior and senior boys' and girls' categories.

Lyngdoh came away hugely impressed by the talent displayed by the karatekas in the final bouts and said he was sure that they would be earning medals for Meghalaya and India in due course.

Individual awardees:

Best Karateka (Boys Junior) - Royal Jayden Laloo (Seven Set Higher Secondary School)

Best Karateka (Boys Senior) - Daniel Dabiangbha Warjri (St Anthony’s HS School)

Best Karateka (Girls Junior) - Princey A Blah Pohti (Pine Mount School)

Best Karateka (Girls Senior) - Iwannaki L Khongji of St Anthony’s HS School