The 30th Inter School and 12th Inter College Karate Tournament kicked off on August 22 at the Sports Authority of India campus in NEHU, Shillong. The event, organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA), drew a record 609 participants from 95 schools and seven colleges across the state.

This year's turnout marks a significant increase of approximately 100 karatekas compared to the 2023 event. Notably, nearly half of the participants are under 10 years old, highlighting the sport's growing popularity among Meghalaya's youth.

The three-day tournament, supported by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, will feature kata (form demonstration) and kumite (sparring) competitions. Participants have undergone rigorous training for months in preparation for this state-level event.

Isawanda Laloo, Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department attenfed as the chief guest at the inauguration. In her address, Laloo praised AMKA's success in producing national medallists and athletes who have represented India at international events like the South Asian Games and Asian Games.

"Investment in children today will translate into success tomorrow," Laloo stated, emphasising the government's commitment to nurturing young talent in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and various sports associations.

John F Kharshiing, Working President of the MSOA, commended AMKA for its consistency in hosting the event, which has now reached its 30th edition. He noted that AMKA's efforts have contributed significantly to the high participation rates and overall growth of karate in the state.