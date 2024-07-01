Meghalaya's Lamerphylla Damesha Kharsati, an assistant instructor at a karate academy in New Delhi, won a bronze medal at the 23rd Milo Open International Karate Tournament in Kuala Lumpur. The event, which ran from June 26 to June 30, saw Kharsati compete in the kumite (sparring) -68kg senior female category.

Kharsati's achievement on the international stage reflects months of intense preparation and unwavering commitment to her sport. Her performance stood out in a field of highly skilled competitors from various countries.

Kharsati stated that competing on an international stage and securing a medal was a significant milestone in her career. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent India and pledged to continue pursuing excellence in future competitions.

The Milo Open, known for attracting top karate talent from around the world, provided a platform for Kharsati to showcase her skills and measure herself against international standards. Her success adds to India's growing reputation in martial arts competitions globally.