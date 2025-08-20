Meghalaya karatekas shine with 41 medals at All India Independence Cup

The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association returned home with a rich haul of medals from the 19th All India Independence Cup Karate Championship in New Delhi earlier this month.

The 35 medallists won a total of 41 medals (10 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze) at the three-day event from 8th to 10th August, a delayed press release informed yesterday.

The 57-member Meghalaya contingent was led by Donboklang Lyngdoh, Greater EM Kharpuri and Pynhunlang Kharbuli.

Six Meghalayans won two medals each, while another 29 picked up one apiece. The double medallists were Dominica Phidahun Kharbani (one silver, one bronze), Esaranaki Kharjana (one gold, one silver), Ferrando Wanniang (one gold, one bronze), Mebapynhun Marngar (one silver, one bronze), Nathaniel Levin Suting (one gold, one silver) and Xenia Rose Nongsiej (two silver).

The 10 gold medal winners were Audrella Carisa Marbaniang, Aventinus George Mylliem, Eric Banteinam Ryngnga, Esaranaki Kharjana, Fadrik Wanniang, Ferrando Wanniang, Garret Ivan Lyngdoh, Lapyntngen Mary Lamin, Nathaniel Levin Suting and Samuel Kurbah.

Meghalaya won medals both in kumite (sparring) and kata (choreographed movement).

AMKA congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding achievement and also commended all participants for their spirited performance and dedication throughout the championship.