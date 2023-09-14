A delegation of executive members led by Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), met with Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), to discuss the ongoing communal conflict between the Karbi and Khasi communities residing in the border area of Block-2, situated on the Meghalaya-Assam border.

The meeting, held on Sptember 14, aimed to address the pressing issue of communal tension in Block 2 and find a peaceful resolution. The two CEMs engaged in fruitful discussions, focusing on measures to promote harmony and tranquility between the two communities. Their primary concern was to ensure that the conflict's impact on the common people, laborers, and farmers is minimized.

Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the CEM of KHADC, emphasized the importance of initiating an official dialogue to facilitate peace in the region. He underlined that the resolution of this complex issue can only be achieved through open and constructive communication between the concerned authorities and community leaders.