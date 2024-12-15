Kevin Sanjeev Christopher, Meghalaya’s captain and one of the standout performers in recent domestic tournaments, will lead the state’s squad in the BCCI U-23 Men’s State A Trophy 2024-25.

Kevin, who scored 298 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, including a century against Railways, will aim to carry his form into the one-day format as Meghalaya begins its campaign tomorrow against Maharashtra in Nagpur.

The team’s schedule includes matches against Railways on December 17 and Baroda on December 19. The squad will be reassessed after the first three games.

Despite a tough run in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, where Meghalaya lost all five matches, there were individual successes. Fast bowler Abhishek Kumar took 13 wickets, earning a spot among the top 60 bowlers, while vice-captain and spinner Manish Sharma picked up 11 wickets. These players will be crucial to the team’s performance in the upcoming tournament.

To prepare for the one-day competition, the team held a training camp in Jagiroad, Assam, starting December 2. The squad features a mix of experienced players and promising talent, with wicketkeeping duties handled by Sachin Kumar and Thunun Marak.