The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) decided to stand firm with the government’s decision to not allow the setting up of Casinos in Ri Bhoi District.

Earlier on September 16, the Meghalaya government has decided to accept the concerns of the people with regard to the operation of Casinos in the hilly state.

CM Conrad Sangma categorically said that public views were accepted and government have decided to say no to casinos in the state.

"In a meeting of the MDCs which was held on September 15, the KHADC unanimously decided to go against the establishment of a casino in Ri Bhoi District" stated CEM of KHADC, Titos Chyne.

"Meghalaya was known for its innocence and God knowing, a state which was not only known for its beautiful sceneries but also for the beautiful character of the people. We want that the people who visit the state will remember the majestic natural beauty and enjoy themselves through the gift of nature. We do not want the tourists to come to the state to gamble and the many things that come along with gambling like drugs and other bad substances," stated Titosstar.

The CEM also informed that the Council has sent a letter to the Syiem of Raid Marwet to enlighten him regarding the NOC permitting to construct a Casino at Ri Bhoi however on the 1st of September the Council received an unclear letter from the Syiem on the issuance of the NOC to the government on the said matter.

The Syiem further informed in his letter to the KHADC that the people of Raid Marwet has no objection on setting up of Casinos in the area.

"Syiem of Raid Marwet, as written in the newspapers that the people of Raid Marwet have no objections regarding the set up of this casino. This goes to show that even if the syiem did not receive a letter regarding issuing an NOC, he is not against the casino. We have to dig deep to know what is behind this and we need n explanation from the syiem to understand this properly" added CEM.

Furthermore, he stated that to set up the casinos in the area NOC should have to be issued from either the syiem or village head man, therefore if the Syiem denies the issuance of the NOC, the council will approach the village Head man to seek clarification.