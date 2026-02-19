Meghalaya: KHADC tables Rs 36.99 crore interim budget for first quarter of 2026–27

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has presented an interim budget of Rs 36.99 crore to meet expenditure for the first three months of the 2026–27 financial year.

The vote on account, placed before the House on February 18 during the opening day of the budget session, will cover the period from April 1 to June 30, 2026. A full-fledged budget will be introduced in a subsequent session once the financial position for the outgoing year is finalised.

The interim allocation is aimed primarily at ensuring continuity of essential operations, particularly the payment of salaries and pensions. It will enable departments under the executive, legislative and judicial wings to meet routine and committed expenditure during the transition period.

A significant share of the allocation has been earmarked for civil works and development activities, which received Rs 16.24 crore. The General Administration Department has been allotted Rs 9.14 crore, while the Revenue, Budget and Finance Department will receive Rs 2.76 crore.

The Forest Department has been assigned Rs 2.84 crore, and Rs 1.80 crore has been set aside for the Administration of Justice and Judicial Department. The Legislative Department has been allocated Rs 2.36 crore, while Rs 1.59 crore will go towards the enforcement scheme for the protection of tribal land and interests.

Smaller allocations include Rs 18.53 lakh for the Law Department and Rs 4.11 lakh for the Education Department.