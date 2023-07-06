In a unanimous decision, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) along with various pressure groups and traditional bodies has resolved to oppose the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposed by the central government. The Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KHADC, P.N. Syiem, informed the media that a draft proposal is currently being prepared to express their opposition to the UCC.

The stakeholders involved in the decision-making process include prominent pressure groups such as the Federation of Khasi States, Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, Khasi Students’ Union, Hynniewtrep Youth Council, Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, Ri Bhoi Youth Federation, and others.

During a press briefing, P.N. Syiem emphasized that the KHADC is resolute in its stand to oppose the central government's move. He stressed the historical and constitutional significance of preserving the traditional rights of the Khasi community. Referring to Article 244 (2) of the Indian Constitution, Syiem highlighted that the administration of tribal areas should align with the provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

Syiem expressed concerns that the implementation of the UCC could contradict the customary rights and practices of the Khasi people. He urged the state government to support their standpoint and ensure the preservation of their traditional rights and customs.