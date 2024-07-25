The Ministry of Communication, Department of Posts, Government of India, has officially approved Khasi and Garo languages as options for examinations conducted by the department. This development marks a milestone in ensuring local languages are recognized in national recruitment processes.

The decision, announced through an Office Memorandum (OM), follows a proposal put forth by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. On May 23, 2023, Sangma advocated for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo as local language options for Gramin Dak Sevak and other postal positions in Meghalaya. This proposal was addressed to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The OM, dated July 10, 2024, revises the language requirements for postal examinations in Meghalaya. It now permits candidates to choose between Hindi, English, Khasi, and Garo for exams depending on their region. Specifically, Khasi is available for areas like East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, while Garo is designated for regions including East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

This policy change aims to enhance opportunities for local youth, addressing previous limitations where knowledge of only Hindi or English was required.