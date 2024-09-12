The Khasi Authors Society celebrated its 45th anniversary with a focus on preserving the Khasi language and honouring academic excellence. VPP's Ricky AJ Syngkon, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, served as chief guest at the event held in Shillong.

Syngkon emphasised the importance of including Khasi in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, recalling his maiden speech in Parliament on the subject. He urged writers to maintain the purity of Khasi in their works, avoiding the incorporation of foreign terms.

Eleven students received awards for their outstanding achievements in Khasi language studies across various academic levels. The ceremony also saw the release of three publications, including works on Khasi culture and history. The publications are Ka Antigone by Hamles Mylliem Umlong, Ka Kheiñkur Kheiñkha Khasi by Raphael Warjri, and The Megalithic Culture of Khasi Jaintia Hills by Dr Marco Babit Mitri.

A seminar titled "Shillong – Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" featured prominent scholars discussing the city's evolution since the British colonial era. The event coincided with Shillong's 150th anniversary, prompting reflections on its development and future prospects.

The celebration highlighted the Khasi Authors Society's ongoing commitment to language preservation and cultural heritage, while also addressing the challenges and opportunities facing Shillong in the years to come.