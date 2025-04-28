The two-day Shad Suk Mynsiem festival concluded on April 27 at Laitkor, marking a significant cultural and religious celebration for the local Khasi community. Organised by Seng Khasi Laitkor Pyllun, a branch of Seng Khasi Kmie, the sacred festival drew approximately 500 dancers who participated in the traditional ritual dance.

The festival, which expresses gratitude to the Creator, was held at the local grounds in Laitkor. Participants paid homage to ancestral deities Thawlang and Iawbei while seeking blessings for their community through prayer, dance, and spiritual practices.

Notable attendees included elders from Seng Khasi Laitkor and Seng Khasi Kmie, representatives from Seng Khihlang, MDC of Nongkrem Constituency Kitborlang Syiem, and Paiem Habapan Syiem of Khyrim Syiemship.

The ceremonial dance featured young women wearing the traditional crown (Ka Pansngiat), symbolising purity and divine favour, while male dancers adorned with swords, quivers, and arrows formed protective circles around them, representing their ancestral duty to safeguard Khasi women.

Musicians (Duhalia) provided sacred rhythms that enhanced the spiritual atmosphere of the celebration, with every element of the performance carrying deep cultural significance.

Seng Khasi Laitkor Pyllun, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, has been organising this traditional dance since 2007. The festival embodies core Khasi values, including righteousness (Kamai ia ka Hok), divine connection through understanding humanity (Tip Briew Tip Blei), and honouring familial bonds (Tip Kur Tip Kha).

As the festival concluded, organisers expressed commitment to preserving this vital aspect of Khasi Indigenous Faith for generations to come.