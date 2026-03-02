Meghalaya: Khasi film 'Ha Lyngkha Bneng' scores global awards before Guwahati homecoming

A Khasi film backed by Hello Meghalaya has claimed top international prizes, cementing the Northeast's place on the world cinema stage.

Ha Lyngkha Bneng, directed by Pradip Kurbah, held a grand premiere at Kelvin Gold Cinema in Guwahati. The event drew filmmakers and cultural figures from across the region, backed by Hello Meghalaya, the state's OTT platform that funds and promotes local stories.

Kurbah's film follows six people in rural Meghalaya, delving into their desires, ties, and shifting bonds through a raw Khasi viewpoint. It blends identity, grit, and everyday realism in a way that has resonated far beyond the hills.

The Guwahati show marked a triumphant return after late-2025 successes. The film snatched the Golden St George and other top honours at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival in November.

It then clinched the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Moscow International Film Festival, sparking hopes for fresh talent in Meghalaya and the Northeast.

Hello Meghalaya leads efforts to spotlight regional heritage, offering money, marketing, and tools to creators. Its support has helped push authentic Northeast tales to wider audiences and build a lasting film scene.