Saleng A Sangma, the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Tura, Meghalaya, has declared that the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state are among his top priorities.

In his first public statement since the election, Sangma emphasized the cultural and administrative importance of these initiatives. "Recognizing Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule is crucial for preserving our heritage and promoting our languages at the national level," he said. "The implementation of ILP will help us manage and regulate the influx of outsiders, ensuring the protection of our indigenous communities."

Sangma, a Congress leader, recently resigned from his position as the MLA of the Gambegre seat. He submitted his resignation letter to Andrew Simon, the commissioner secretary of the Meghalaya Assembly.

Simon, who also serves as the opposition chief whip in the assembly, noted the significant shift in voter sentiment in the Garo Hills. "The people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and its candidate, Agatha K Sangma, by electing Saleng A Sangma. This change signifies a loss of faith in the current administration," Simon remarked.

As Sangma begins his term, the focus will be on how effectively he can advocate for these key issues at the national level and deliver on his promises to the people of Tura and the greater Garo Hills region. His election marks a pivotal moment for Tura, signaling a potential shift in the political landscape of Meghalaya.