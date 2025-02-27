Following today's oath-taking ceremonies, newly sworn-in members of the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils will convene tomorrow to elect their leadership positions.

The formal election proceedings will follow an identical schedule at both council halls. At 11:00 am, members will gather to elect their respective Council Chairmen. These sessions will be presided over by the Deputy Commissioners of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills Districts.

Once the Chairmen are elected, the councils will reconvene at 2:00 pm for the critical election of Chief Executive Members. According to the official notification issued by CVD Diengdoh, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, these afternoon sessions will be presided over by the newly elected Chairmen.

The Chief Executive Member position represents the highest executive authority within each autonomous district council, with significant powers over local governance, resource allocation, and tribal affairs.

These elections mark the final step in constituting the new councils following recent polls in the autonomous districts of Meghalaya. The results will determine the administrative direction of these important local governing bodies for their upcoming term.