The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has established a Delimitation Committee to review requests for adjustments in constituency boundaries.

P.N Syiem, Deputy Chief Executive Member of KHADC, announced that Dr. S. Kharsyiemlieh, a retired Judge from the District Council Court, will lead the committee as Chairman. The committee will comprise three members: Dr. S.L Marbaniang, former MLA; R. Myrboh, retired School Teacher; and Dr. D.R.L Nonglait, Professor in the Department of Khasi at NEHU. M. Kharkrang, retired Secretary of KHADC, will serve as the Secretary.



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Syiem stated that the decision to establish the Delimitation Committee came in response to receiving over 15 written applications from villages seeking to relocate or adjust their constituencies.

When questioned about the criteria for reorganizing villages, Syiem explained that it will be based on factors such as population and geography, with the final criteria to be defined by the committee.