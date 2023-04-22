The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Titosterwell Chyne has reiterated that the matrilineal system, wherein individuals take their mother's surname, is a custom followed by the Khasi community and will continue to be upheld.

CEM Chyne emphasized that the practice of taking the mother's surname has been in existence since the time of their forefathers, and it is their traditional and customary duty to maintain this practice.

The Council has always disfavored the practice of Khasi individuals adopting their father's surname, as it goes against the matrilineal system. This stance was recently reaffirmed by Executive Member (EM) Jambor War on April 9, who stated that individuals who take their father's surname cannot be considered true Khasis, as it does not align with the community's matrilineal system.

The matrilineal system has been a defining aspect of Khasi culture, wherein lineage and inheritance are traced through the mother's side of the family. It has been a source of pride and identity for the Khasi community, and efforts are being made to preserve and promote this unique cultural practice.

CEM Chyne further added that the KHADC is committed to safeguarding and promoting the Khasi tradition and customs, including the matrilineal system, which holds deep cultural significance for the community.