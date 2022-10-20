Local Students of the North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) under the leadership of the Khasi Student Union (KSU) NEHU unit on October 20 hold a rally to demand sustainment of the 10% reservation for the students of the state that the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo.

It can also be pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NEHU on Thursday, gathered the academic council to discuss the matters relating to the functioning of the University along with matters relating to the 10% reservation.

The finance secretary of the NEHUSU, Wailed Siangshai talking to reporters stated that it has come to the notice that NEHU will be calling off the 10% reservation policy for the students who originally belong to the state and instead implement the addition of 10 Points or marks to the local students of the state for admissions into the University.

Wailad, the finance secretary also added that the students are already confused with the process of admissions in accordance with the CUET which had also put the local students who might consider taking admission to this University in the future.

"The mass protest to the Hall where the academic council of NEHU is holding a meeting is to let the VC know about the issue and to also discuss this 10% reservation or the weightage which is meant for the local students of the State for admission in NEHU" stated Wailad.