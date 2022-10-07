With the Church leaders stridently opposing the government’s plan to introduce casinos in the State of Meghalaya, the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on Friday held a special prayer meeting in Shillong at the KJP Assembly Chapel.

The Church Leaders, which include Presbyterian, Catholic, Church of North India and Church of God among its constituents, showed dissatisfaction with the government's attitude toward the wholesale repeal of the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021.

Urging the government to repeal Gaming Act, Rev Edwin H Kharkongor Secretary of KJCLF said that they will not choose the agitating path and will continue to pray for the government to repeal the act. He also said that even though the government has stated that the work to set up the casinos has been stopped but it doesn't seem so.

"We have organised Praying Together For Good. We urge the authorities to close the Casino gambling industry and repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021," said Rev Kharkongor.

Mentionable, the KJCLF met the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma on May 7 to urge the CM in repealing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021.