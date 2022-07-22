The Khasi Student Union (KSU) East Jaintia Unit on Friday nabbed 7 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh at Tongseng Narpuh, East Jaintia Hills District.

Based on information from the local sumo drivers, the alleged illegal immigrants were traveling in Tata Sumo bearing registration number AS-24C-2140 when they were apprehended. The alleged immigrants said they are traveling to Jammu and Kashmir.

The KSU Narpuh Unit General Secretary KS Suchiang and Phanuel Tongper Vice President along with the KSU members handed the 7 immigrants to the Police at Lumshnong P.S.

It needs mention here that the Khasi Students Union (KSU) has set up infiltration check gates at various checkpoints along the Ri Bhoi district.