The Khasi Students Union (KSU) on October 22 condemned the recently released Netflix advertisement “Cherrapunji ki Diwali” as according to them the said advertisement has wrongly presented and misled the world about Meghalaya.

In a social media post, Donald Thabah, the General Secretary of the Khasi Students' Union said, "Absolutely wrong presentation by Netflix India. Netflix is universal, I am a subscriber. As a universal entity it is very wrong to mislead the universe about my homeland”.

"In the state of Meghalaya, there is no place as ‘Cherrapunji’ but the correct name is ‘Sohra’. Cherrapunji is a fictitious name coined by the Bengali chamchas and their British masters”, said Thabah.

“History about British dominance involves Indo-Aryan oppression on the Khasis. From the Sylhet Light Infantry, and the Bengal Native Infantry to the Gorkha Rifles and even to Shan mercenaries. Later on in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, of the 20th century, every government armed forces suppress us”, Thabah added.

Thabah questioned Netflix whether they are following the colonial era.

“Diwali is the festival of light, Netflix India should shed the correct light on our tribe, our customs, our beliefs, and our aspirations. Don't be misled by pseudo-Indian elements”, concluded Thabah.