The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) will organise a Black-Flag day in the entire Khasi-Jaintia Hills today.

The KSU leaders after the central executive committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday has also informed the union will organize a series of agitations till the time that all the demands are fulfilled by the government.

The Students Union has demanded the immediate arrest of the Assam police and forest guards who were involved in the killing of the five persons at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills district.

They also demanded the removal of all police camps and offices of the Assam government from Khasi villages along the inter-state border.

“We also feel that resolving the border dispute between the two states – Assam and Meghalaya – should be done under the supervision of the central government,” KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said in a statement.

He said the government of Meghalaya is also demanded to provide compensation to the families of those who were killed and those who were injured in the incident.

“The government should also set up police stations in the border areas,” Thabah said while reminding that “setting up of the Barato/Mukroh police outpost has been a long pending demand of the KSU and the people.”

He added, “The government should immediately deploy adequate police forces to protect the people of Mukroh from the Assam police.”

Also, the Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP) has announced that it is calling upon Garo Hills citizens to hold a day of protest with black flags today across Garo Hills to express solidarity with the victims and their families.