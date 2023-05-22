The Khasi Students’ Union (NEHU) unit on May 22 decided to lock down the office of the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on alleged of ignoring several demands of the students studying in the University.

The Students’ Union has been demanding improvements in various basic requirements of the students like transportation, and hostel requirements among other demands.

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Initially, the Students’ Union had an appointment with the VC but however, but the VC refused to meet the members of the NEHU KSU which subsequently led to the KSU locking the office of the VC.

The KSU said they have no intention of meeting the VC until he pays heed to all demands.