The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has urged the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanswamy's intervention for the inclusion of Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates in the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) scheme implemented by the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

In this regard, Chairman of KSU Education Cell Raymond Kharjana has written a letter to Narayanswamy, wherein, he said, ''Since the Tribal Development Divison had moved out to form a separate Ministry Of Tribal Affairs in October 1999, the welfare of ST community no longer fall under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice and empowerment. However, the Union will like to put forth this entreaty before your hon'ble office to kindly permit the inclusion of ST candidates to be part of the DACE Scheme in NEHU which will guarantee a special opportunity for the ST community of the Meghalaya state to obtain access to free quality coaching facilities for civil services examinations.''

In April this year, Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched DACE in 31 Central Universities across the country.

It was set up to provide high-quality free coaching facilities to the Scheduled Caste students for the Civil Services examinations, conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and on May 23, NEHU signed an MoU with the DAF to launch the DACE scheme in its Campus.

Kharjana further mentioned in its letter that Meghalaya being a state that falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the majority of the people residing in the state belong to the ST community.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry and the foundation for its concerned approach towards the SC community by implementing this scheme that provides assistance to the aspirants from the SC community to appear in the Civil Services Examination.

Later on May 25, the Union through its branch Unit in NEHU had sent its representation to the Vice Chancellor of NEHU that request him to seek approval from the Ministry and the foundation to allow the inclusion of the students from the ST community from the Meghalaya to be a part of the DACE within NEHU and reason cited for the same was lack of resources and assistance that will provide high quality coaching facilities for the students of the state.

Kharjana also stated that due to the lack of these coaching facilities, since 2013 there has been not been a single IAS and IPS officer from the state ST community.

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