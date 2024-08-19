Meghalaya political party Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) held a one-day sit-in demonstration on August 19, demanding the elimination of personal interviews for government job recruitments. The protest, held at Malki ground, aimed to address concerns of nepotism and favouritism in the hiring process.

KHNAM Working President Thomas Passah, speaking to reporters at the event, emphasised the need for transparency in government job recruitment. "We are demanding the state government abolish personal interviews for Group B, C, and D posts to prevent nepotism and favouritism," Passah stated.

He highlighted that the central government and 23 states had already removed personal interviews for such posts since 2016 to ensure merit-based recruitment.

Passah argued that eliminating interviews would encourage fair competition among job aspirants, as many currently feel that connections, rather than qualifications, determine success in securing government positions.

Passah further pointed out that the ongoing practice of personal interviews has led many job seekers to rely on influential connections to secure employment, which he described as unfortunate.

He called on the state government to welcome KHNAM's demand, emphasising that doing away with interviews would significantly benefit the people of the state.