Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that Khyndailad will be free of hawkers by July.



Speaking to reporters on May 14, Lyngdoh said, “We will be able to complete the entire task by the end of June and we look forward to a hawkers free Khyndailad by the middle of July this year.”



Informing that authorities have held a series of meetings in this regard, Lyngdoh said that at least 200 hawkers will be rehabilitated.



He added, “The registration process of the vendors is going well in tandem with the various vendor organizations, they are on board and in fact as many as 200 of them will be rehabilitated once the in fact the spaces for rehabilitating them have also been identified and earmarked so we are very close to completing the task.”

Earlier, Lyngdoh also emphasized the need to detect and stop the supply of drug and other narcotic substances at the entry points to Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I have pointed out to the deputy chief minister in-charge home (police) that we need to increase our policing at the entry points. 70 per cent of the narcotics that come to Meghalaya come from East Jaintia Hills district and policing in that district has to be strengthened."