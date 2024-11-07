The 30th All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) State Karate Championship launched today at JN Indoor Stadium, Polo, with 456 karatekas competing across age categories, from 6-year-olds to senior participants.

The three-day championship, supported by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, was inaugurated by Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Deputy Chief Executive Member, Pynshngain N Syiem, alongside Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) officials Finely L Pariat and Joint Secretary P Laloo.

Competitors will showcase skills in both kumite (sparring) and kata (form demonstration) events, aiming for selections to represent Meghalaya in national tournaments and the upcoming Meghalaya Games.

Addressing the gathering, Syiem commended AMKA’s efforts in providing a vital platform for young talent, emphasising karate’s role in personal and athletic growth. He also pledged KHADC’s support to the association.

Pariat praised AMKA’s discipline and dedication, recognising it as one of the state’s most active sports bodies, consistently bringing accolades to Meghalaya in regional, national, and international karate competitions.