Meghalaya kicks off Strawberry Festival 2026 at Smit village

The Government of Meghalaya on February 25 inaugurated the Meghalaya Strawberry Festival 2026 at Wah-Ling-Syiem Meadows in Smit, highlighting the state’s growing focus on agro-tourism, high-value horticulture and farmer-led entrepreneurship.

The festival aims to provide direct market access to strawberry growers and local entrepreneurs by connecting them directly with buyers, cutting out intermediaries. Stalls at the venue showcased fresh strawberries along with a wide range of value-added products including jams, juices, desserts, wines and other processed items, offering visitors a farm-to-table experience.

Addressing the gathering, R M Kurbah, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, said strawberry cultivation holds strong export potential and that processed by-products are even more marketable. She said multiple state government initiatives, including the PRIME scheme, along with central government programmes, are aimed at strengthening high-value agriculture and supply chains. She encouraged farmers to actively engage with the Horticulture Department to avail themselves of these schemes.

Kurbah informed that the state government is currently distributing three strawberry varieties — Winter Dawn, Sweet Sensation and Festival. She explained that farmers with around 254 square metres of land are eligible to receive 1,022 planting materials, along with irrigation pipes and water storage facilities, to promote sustainable farming and enhance productivity.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had earlier announced in his budget speech that Meghalaya will introduce the sweeter Japanese Tochiotome strawberry variety in the coming financial year, a move expected to further strengthen market positioning and boost farmers’ incomes.

Strawberry cultivation in Meghalaya has now expanded to more than 250 villages, supporting over 4,000 growers across the state. Farmers say the crop has emerged as a viable alternative livelihood option, particularly in rural areas.

Drasing Suting, a farmer from Umsawwar village in Mawkynrew block, said he was earlier a daily wage earner before taking up strawberry cultivation. “The strawberry festival recognises the hard work of farmers. I am thankful to the Tourism Department for giving us the opportunity to meet buyers directly without middlemen,” he said.

The festival at Smit village will continue till February 28, 2026. It will subsequently be held at Sohliya Football Ground in Umsning, Ri-Bhoi district, and at Darechikgre in Tura, West Garo Hills district, from March 4 to 7, 2026, extending the celebration of Meghalaya’s strawberry success story to other parts of the state.