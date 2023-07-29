The Ri Bhoi police, in conjunction with the Assam police, successfully rescued a minor boy who had been reported missing on July 25. The young boy had disappeared while en route to school, but the matter came to light when a missing complaint was filed at the Nongpoh Women Police Station.

Upon receiving the report, police initiated investigations and registered a case (Women PS case no 43(07)2023 U/s 363 IPC) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the boy's sudden disappearance.

During the course of the investigation, suspicion fell on the victim's uncle as the potential kidnapper. It was believed that he had taken the minor boy across state borders to Assam. The police launched an extensive search operation,checking all known locations that the boy's uncle could have taken him to.

After two days of relentless efforts, the breakthrough came on July 27, 2023, when the police successfully located the missing boy in Shantipur, Jagiroad, Assam. The rescue operation was executed with seamless collaboration between the Nongpoh Women Police Station and the Assam Police.

Following the successful rescue, the young boy was reunited with his family.