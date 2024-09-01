The local sports scene was set ablaze as Krimkro FC clinched a resounding victory in the 4th Women's Football Tournament 2024. The event, held at the Students' Field, saw eight teams from across the district vying for top honours.

In a display of sheer dominance, Krimkro FC outclassed Sister United with a commanding 4-0 win in the final showdown. The tournament not only highlighted team excellence but also individual prowess on the field.

Khasmi M Marak of Krimkro FC stole the spotlight, bagging the Best Player award for her exceptional performance throughout the competition. Her teammate, Bonkam Sangma, proved to be a goal-scoring machine, securing the Highest Scorer title.

Despite the loss, Sister United did not leave empty-handed. Their goalkeeper, Simchira M Sangma, stood tall between the posts, earning her the Best Goalkeeper award.

The District Sports Officer of South West Garo Hills presided over the prize distribution ceremony, commending the participants for their competitive spirit and sportsmanship.