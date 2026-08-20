Meghalaya: KSU black-flag rally turns violent in Shillong, vehicles vandalised and people assaulted

A Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) black-flag bike rally in Shillong on Wednesday, August 19, turned violent, with incidents of clashes, assault and vandalism reported at several locations along the rally route.

The unrest triggered panic among motorists and pedestrians as masked individuals were reportedly seen targeting passing vehicles. Several people were allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries, while multiple vehicles were reportedly damaged. Some vehicles were also allegedly set on fire as the situation escalated.

Vehicles bearing Assam registration plates were among those reportedly targeted, along with some government vehicles. The incidents have raised concerns over the safety of motorists, passengers and transport workers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya.

Some of those involved in the violence were reportedly heard raising pro-KSU slogans. However, their identities and affiliations have not been independently established.

The violence drew condemnation from the Seven Star Tourist Cab Operators’ Union and other motor vehicle workers’ unions, which expressed concern over attacks on drivers, passengers and vehicles.

The unions said the incidents had heightened concerns over the safety of transport workers and commuters operating along the Assam-Meghalaya route, particularly amid tensions surrounding the protest.

The circumstances that led to the violence and the identities of those responsible for the alleged attacks remain unclear. Authorities are assessing the situation and investigating the incidents, with further details awaited.