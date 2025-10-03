Meghalaya: KSU challenges MBBS selection list over non-tribal inclusion

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has raised strong objections to the state’s MBBS selection list after two non-tribal candidates secured seats under Meghalaya’s quota despite several Khasi students scoring higher in NEET.

According to the union, candidates Diya Ghosh, with 472 marks, and Tanushka Chakravarty, with 442 marks, were allotted MBBS seats outside the state under the unreserved category. The KSU argues that a number of Khasi students performed better but were overlooked. One Khasi student allegedly outscored Ghosh, while more than seven scored higher than Chakravarty.

The union contends that the inclusion of these two names under the unreserved category sidelines deserving indigenous candidates. It further maintains that if Khasi students qualify for unreserved seats, additional Khasi applicants from the waiting list should automatically move up under the Khasi-Jaintia category.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah criticised the process as biased and unfair, accusing the government of disregarding the rights of tribal students. He suggested that the decision may reflect either negligence within the health department or undue influence in the selection process.

Calling the development a violation of tribal rights, the KSU has demanded that the government remove Chakravarty’s and Ghosh’s names from the list and reassign the seats to eligible Khasi candidates. The union warned that it is prepared to launch protests if corrective action is not taken.