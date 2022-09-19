The Khasi Students Union (KSU) condemned the people of the Karbi Anglong Tribe who disrespected, disturbed, and threatened the Khasi people residing in Block I of the Karbi areas of the Meghalaya-Assam Border.



“We speak very clearly to the Karbi people of Block 1 to stop threatening the Khasi people as this will bring conflict, riot, and violence to the people in the area”, stated Laitphar Syngkrem, the President of KSU West Jaintia Hills.



“The KSU will not just sit and watch, if this continues on happening we will also have to take necessary actions to take responsibility for our Khasi people who live in the area”, added Syngkrem.



The Secretary of the KSU West Jaintia Hill District, Lenning Grad Tariang added the disturbance mainly comes from the Assam police who have set up their station in this area because the Khasi people have to get their livelihoods by selling goods like sand to build houses and buildings, cut grasses, etc in which loans have to be paid to the Assam police.



Above this, Tariang said the Khasi people faced harassment in various forms- the Karbi people asked for huge fines from the local Khasi rice cultivators, and they even harassed the people who goes to the markets by asking for a fine of about T.300 - T.400 which again goes to the Assam Police, the Khasi people of this area also face issues of mayhem if they take part in any village discussions.



Furthermore, he added that the government of our state has to especially look after this Block as it has a total of 36 villages in Block I.



Tariang also mentioned that the police officers of Meghalaya are stationed at a distance therefore they never come to this area for inspection of any kind and to protect the Khasis especially when the Karbis destroy their crops and burn down the house of the Khasi people.



“When the Khasi villagers attend any meetings of the village of Khanduli or Jowai, the Assam police on their way frightened and also threatened the people and even the village headman that he will be put in jail for attending meetings”, stated Lenning.



In addition to this, he also stated that the Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) has agreed to elect an Acting Dolloi of Nabang Nongphyllut but to date, there has been no sign of the Dolloi. Therefore he urged the JHADC to fasten the set up of an Acting Dolloi chosen by the people so that they can register their land and keep safe their properties.