The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) today, in a memorandum submitted to Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on May 16, expressed deep concerns regarding the chaotic and distressing situation experienced by candidates during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 examination held at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus on May 15.

In the memorandum, the KSU highlighted the evident lack of preparedness by both the state government and the university in hosting the large-scale examination, particularly regarding crowd management and security measures.

The unacceptable delay in starting the examination, which exposed students to adverse weather conditions, has underscored the urgent need for improved planning and coordination, the KSU stated.

"This incident is a glaring example of the lack of preparedness by the authorities to conduct such a crucial examination," they said.

The KSU has urged the education minister to take immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The CUET UG 2024 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a crucial entrance test for admission to various undergraduate programmes across the country. The chaotic scenes at the NEHU campus have raised concerns among students and stakeholders regarding the examination's management and execution.