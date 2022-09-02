The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has demanded the state government to take necessary actions against the "illegal settlers" from the Maxwelton Estate Laban, Shillong.

The Estate is about 9 acres and falls under the jurisdiction of the Dorbar Shnong of Kench’s Trace Oxford Rilbong (KOR).

In a petition to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, I Laloo, President of the KSU Laban Circle, Reuben Najiar said that the Student Union has urged the district administration to intervene in the removal and eviction of such illegal settlers who have violated various laws and to bring proper law and order in the area so that any mishap can be prevented and the security and safety of the locality and the society as a whole can be ensured.

Najiar has also alleged that huge numbers of illegal settlers are settling in the area without the consent or approval of the Dorbar Shnong or any appropriate authority for that matter.

"These illegal settlers are migrating into the area unchecked and over the years they have built sheds and huts and have had no proper sanitation and all the waste is being disposed of into streams and open pits, which has caused various health issues to the genuine neighbouring residents," Najiar said.

He added that these illegal settlers even breed cattle and other livestock in Maxwelton Estate even though it falls under the Municipal Area and is under the jurisdiction of the Shillong Municipal Board, which violates the provisions and rules of the Meghalaya Municipal Act but their action are condoned and goes unnoticed.

He further alleged that no action has been taken in this regard despite a complaint being lodged by the Union with Shillong Municipal Board.

Najiar further expressed claimed that the area is gradually being converted into an area of criminal transaction and misconduct, which in a manner is being sponsored and supported by these illegal settlers. "Over the years, there have been many unlawful cases which have been reported. This area has become a bliss for prostitution, smuggling, and peddling of narcotics and drug substances, robbery and dacoity, which has made the area very unsafe for women and children and the locality as a whole," he alleged in the letter.

On another unrelated issue, the KSU-Laban Circle expressed concern against the alleged encroachment of the Indian Army in Lawsohtun Block – VI.

The KSU Laban Circle also expressed concern over the alleged encroachment by the Indian Army in Lawsohtun Block – VI. Najiar said time and again it is seen that the armed forces disturb and interrupt the movement of the locals in the area by placing barricades and unnecessary detention of the locals beyond the jurisdiction of the Army.

The KSU leader said the canvas and writing on the roads leading to Lawsohtun, which were deemed to be defense land should be erased since the road has been constructed and maintained by the PWD and the land belongs to the Dorbar and the state government.