Meghalaya pressure group, Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) reiterated its demand to halt the progress of proposed railway projects till anti-influx mechanisms, such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) are implemented.

This comes after the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) suggested the implementation of a ‘luxury rail network’ from Guwahati to Shillong in order to boost tourism.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar had also indicated that the government has not decided if the implementation of the railway project in the Khasi – Jaintia Hills region should be abandoned.

In a statement, the general secretary of KSU, Donald V Thabah urged the state government and the MTDF to pressurise the Centre and seek the implementation of ILP in the state. He also urged that the state find ways to lead to overall development.

Speaking to reporters, Thabah stated the union's request seeking that the proposal to implement railway projects in Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions be put on hold till effective anti-influx mechanisms to check the unabated flow of influx be put in place.

“In view of this, we have maintained that till such time such effective laws like the ILP, MRSSA, cut off year March 25, 1971 – are in place, we will ensure that railway line does not come through the Hynniewtrep land,” he added.

On the other hand, the KSU leader claimed that Meghalaya, which remains devoid of ILP is underdeveloped unlike states like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland which have ILP.

Thabah informed that the per capita income of ILP states is much higher compared to Meghalaya, which is only at Rs 1,23,896 in 2022-2023.