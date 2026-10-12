Meghalaya: KSU demands removal of Durga puja pandals obstructing public roads

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove Durga Puja pandals erected along public roads in Meghalaya, citing complaints that the temporary structures are obstructing traffic and inconveniencing commuters.

In a letter to the PWD Chief Engineer, the union called for stricter enforcement of rules governing temporary constructions along PWD roads. It said the matter was raised following complaints from stakeholders and members of the public about difficulties caused by the structures.

“These structures have been causing difficulties for the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians, particularly in areas where road space is already limited,” the KSU said, stressing that public roads should not be obstructed or their safety and convenience compromised.

The union urged the department to intervene against such obstructions and take measures to prevent similar problems in the future.

The KSU’s appeal comes days after the Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), East Khasi Hills, also raised concerns over the construction of Durga Puja pandals on major roads and public thoroughfares in Shillong during the festive season.

In a representation submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills on September 29, HNYF East Khasi Hills president Steveson Raymond Khryiem flagged the potential for roadside pandals to disrupt traffic at several locations across the city.

The organisation identified areas including RR Colony-Rynjah, Laban, Polo, Rilbong and the Garikhana-Umshyrpi stretch, where temporary structures could restrict vehicle movement and lead to congestion.

Clarifying its position, the HNYF said it had no objection to Durga Puja celebrations but maintained that busy public roads should not be used for pandal construction if this affected commuters, pedestrians and residents.

The organisation urged the district administration to ensure that major roads remain accessible throughout the festive period and that temporary structures do not obstruct regular traffic.