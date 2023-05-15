The Khasi Students' Union (KSU), West Jaintia Hills unit, has expressed concern regarding the ongoing clashes between the Karbi community of Assam and the Khasi-Pnar community of Meghalaya. The KSU is demanding that the state government takes action to resolve the crisis faced by the Khasi-Pnar community before proceeding with border talks with Assam.

The residents of Khanduli village in West Jaintia Hills and other nearby villages continue to face harassment along the Meghalaya-Assam border. KSU West Jaintia Hills President Laitphar Syngkrem claimed that these incidents occurred when the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) illegally set up a toll gate at Khanduli village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Meghalaya.

After the toll gate was uprooted, there was peace between both communities and states. However, recently, the Karbi community torched a few huts and prevented residents of Khanduli from accessing their farmland, which is under the jurisdiction of Meghalaya.

The KSU has met with the district administration of both states, but to date, the Khasi-Pnar community, especially the farmers, continue to be harassed by the Karbi community, as they are being prevented from accessing their farmlands.

"We urge the state government and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) to address this issue with the Assam government and the KAAC to ensure that our brothers and sisters from Khanduli village are not harassed in the future," Syngkrem said.